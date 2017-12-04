Tholiprema first look poster: Varun Tej to romance Raashi Khanna in his next, see photo

Varun Tej’s next titled Tholiprema Varun Tej’s next titled Tholiprema

Tollywood actor Varun Tej will next be seen in a romantic film, which will be directed by debutante Venky Atluri. The first look poster along with the title was unveiled on Monday. The film has been titled Tholiprema, which will have Raashi Khanna as the female lead.

Tholiprema will hit the screens during the Valentines weekend next year. The shooting of the film is currently going on at full speed as the filmmakers plan to wrap up the production by the end of this year. “We are really happy to release title poster of the film. Director Venky Atluri is making the film with a cute and emotional love story,” said producer BVSN Prasad, while releasing the title poster.

“You are going to see Varun Tej in a brand new character. Entire shooting part will be wrapped up by December end, whereas post-production works will be completed by January. We are planning to release the movie on February 9, 2018,” he added. The film will be bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Here you go the title poster of my next!

Love!#Tholiprema pic.twitter.com/8OcMEu6U9v — Varun Tej (@IAmVarunTej) December 4, 2017

My first ever musical outing for a love story 💕

Put my heart & love for this can’t wait the motion poster which is coming next

I thank my producer @#bvsn gaaru fr the trust @dirvenky_atluri fr the confidence and @IAmVarunTej fr believing me

My #tholiprema it is

♥️

Thaman pic.twitter.com/65XnwVvis2 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 4, 2017

Composer S Thaman also took to Twitter to express his excitement about the upcoming romantic film. He said Tholiprema was his first film from the romantic genre. “My first ever musical outing for a love story. Put my heart & love for this can’t wait the motion poster which is coming next I thank my producer @#bvsn gaaru fr the trust @dirvenky_atluri fr the confidence and @IAmVarunTej fr believing me (sic),” Thaman wrote on his Twitter page.

Varun was last seen in a romantic drama Fidaa that released earlier this year. The film marked the Telugu debut of Sai Pallavi, who played the female lead. It became a hit at the worldwide box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd