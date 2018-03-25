After Tholi Prema, Varun Tej joins hands with Venkatesh for his next film

Actor Varun Tej to team up with Venkatesh for his next. Actor Varun Tej to team up with Venkatesh for his next.

Varun Tej, who is currently basking in the success of Tholi Prema, will join hands with Venkatesh in his next film. The film will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. Taking to Twitter, Varun made the announcement on Sunday. The film has been titled Fun and Frustration, abbreviated to F2. “This is something I’ve been really excited for! Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu , @AnilRavipudi & Dil raju garu! Fun & Frustration!,” Varun Tej tweeted. The logo was launched by production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, “Happy to announce our next production. A multi starrer with Victory Venkatesh garu and @IAmVarunTej. A super fun ride directed by @AnilRavipudi. The title logo of #F2 – #FunAndFrustration. #F2TitleLogo.”

The film was launched by the cast and crew to mark the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Grapevine suggests that the project will go on floors in July.

This is the third consecutive time Varun Tej is joining hands with producer Dil Raju. The duo first joined hands in the romantic comedy Fidaa. The film, also starring Sai Pallavi, was a blockbuster. They followed it up with another love story — Tholi Prema where Varun Tej was paired opposite Raashi Khanna. The film was also a blockbuster earning appreciation from all quarters. Now the duo might look forward to carrying the magic to the next film. There is also rumours that Mehreen Pirzada, who also played the lead in Raja The Great, will be brought on board for this film.

