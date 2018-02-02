Tholi Prema trailer: Varun Tej, Rashi Khanna are charming

The romantic flick borrows its title Tholi Prema from Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 hit film. The romantic flick borrows its title Tholi Prema from Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 hit film.

Judging from the trailer of Tholi Prema, which was released on Friday, the film seems to rely on the tried-and-tested tropes of the romantic comedy genre. However, it also promises to be charming, thanks to the refreshing chemistry shared between Varun Tej and Rashi Khanna.

Going by the trailer, Adithya (Varun Tej), who is now settled in some foreign county, is reminded of his past love Rashi Khanna. The walk down the memory land is filled with cute scenes, humour, good music, action, love-hate, more romance and heartbreaks.

The romantic flick borrows its title Tholi Prema from Pawan Kalyan’s 1998 hit film. Pawan’s film was a big musical hit and Tej’s upcoming film’s music album, which is composed by S Thaman has already clicked with the audience. It is also the first romantic film in Thaman’s career. The young composer expressing his excitement about the project said earlier, “My first ever musical outing for a love story. Put my heart & love for this can’t wait the motion poster which is coming next I thank my producer @#bvsn gaaru fr the trust @dirvenky_atluri fr the confidence and @IAmVarunTej fr believing me (sic).”

Watch Varun Tej, Rashi Khanna starrer Tholi Prema trailer:

The trailer has also received positive reviews from the celebrities. “LOVED the trailer of THOLIPREMA..wishing my friends @IAmVarunTej @MusicThaman dir venky all the best for the release (sic),” tweeted actor Nithiin‏.

LOVED the trailer of THOLIPREMA..wishing my friends @IAmVarunTej @MusicThaman dir venky all the best for the release👍 http://t.co/pi43Aglulz — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 2, 2018

“@IAmVarunTej this is so sweet. Looks like a film Every girl will def enjoy. Good luck (sic),” tweeted Upasana Kamineni, the wife of actor Ram Charan.

@IAmVarunTej this is so sweet. Looks like a film Every girl will def enjoy 😊😁. Good luck. http://t.co/RoT9JvbID0 http://t.co/i3aRQTXyZR — Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) February 2, 2018

Varun was last seen in a romantic drama Fidaa that released earlier last year. The film marked the Telugu debut of Sai Pallavi, who played the female lead. It became a hit at the worldwide box office.

Tholi Prema has been cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate and it is all set to hit the screens worldwide on February 10. The film is written and directed by Venky Atluri.

