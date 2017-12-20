Tholi Prema teaser: Varun Tej is back with another love story in time for Valentine’s Day

Tholi Prema Teaser: Varun Tej’s film looks like a complete love story. Tholi Prema Teaser: Varun Tej’s film looks like a complete love story.

The teaser for Varun Tej’s next film Tholi Prema (First love) was released by the makers on Wednesday. Featuring Raashi Khanna with Varun, the film looks like a complete love story shot in London and other exotic locales.

In line with the title, the teaser starts with a voiceover that says, “No matter girls we meet in our lives, we will never forget our first love” with a dapper Varun Tej walking in the foreground. From the posters that have been unveiled, it looks like Varun has two looks in the film. So, we can expect the movie to unfold in flashbacks or move to the future. The film is set to release on February 9, in time for the Valentine week. Varun Tej is no stranger to romance as well. His earlier film Fidaa with Sai Pallavi stole many hearts. Looks like Varun is back to floor fans with Tholi Prema.

Tholi Prema is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film has music by Thaman. Tholi Prema is being shot by cinematographer George C Williams. However, the title originally belongs to a super hit Pawan Kalyan film. Incidentally, Varun is Pawan Kalyan’s nephew. The Power Star of Tollywood has a release himself in the new year with Agnyaathavaasi. The album of the same was unveiled on Tuesday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd