Tholi Prema pair Varun Tej, Raashi Khaana leave SS Rajamouli impressed

Tholi Prema gets rave review from SS Rajamouli Tholi Prema gets rave review from SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamaouli has given rave reviews to the performance of Varun Tej and Raashi Khaana in the recently released film Tholi Prema. Retreating that he was not a fan of the romantic film, he said he enjoyed the moments in the film.

“Not a fan of love stories, but still enjoyed moments in #Tholiprema. Well handled by Venky on debut. Varuntej is building on his strengths. Raashi is beautiful & her performance even better. Congratulations Prasad garu & Bapi. Grand production values and a well deserved success,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Varun thanked Rajamouli and fans for making it a memorable film in his career. “Sir! This coming from you is a big deal!! Thank you so much for the encouragement!(sic),” he wrote back to Rajamouli.

“Tholi Prema I would like to thank each and everyone who’s been a part of our journey!! And a big thank you to the audience for the love and support!! Thanks once again from the entire team of #Tholiprema for making this one memorable! (sic),” he said in another tweet.

Atluri Venky’s directorial debut has been received positively by the media. It is also doing well at the box office in the Telugu state and the United States.

Tholi Prema is Varun’s second consecutive box office hit. His previous film Fidaa, which released last year, gave the young actor the much-needed break in career. Even as Atluri follows a familiar template of the romantic genre, he has managed to bring a lot of freshness to the narration with dialogues and charming performances of the leading cast.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd