This Telugu comedian has assets over Rs 320 crore: reports

Telugu comedian Brahmanandam’s popularity among the masses is on par with leading heroes of the industry. Irrespective of who is the leading star of the film, when Brahmanandam makes an entry on the screen the audience burst into applause. He is welcomed by the fans in the theatres with same enthusiasm and celebration that Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna would receive.

Brahmanandam’s is one of the classic rags-to-riches stories in the industry. The actor who started acting in minor roles in the industry is now the most-sought after comedian and he might also be the highest paid comedy actor in the industry. According to sources, it costs Rs 1 crore for the filmmakers to get Brahmanandam sign on the dotted lines. And his current overall financial assets are pegged at Rs 320 crore, according to a Catch News report.

“Brahmanandam has Audi R8, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz (Black), other than this he is also the owner of agriculture land worth crores. Besides this, Brahmanandam has a bungalow in posh area Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad,” said the report.

Brahmanandam was introduced by director Jandhyala in 1986 film Chantabbai, which had Chiranjeevi in the lead role. And as they say, the rest is history. He also holds the Guinness World Record for acting in a record number of films. He has more than 1000 films to his credit in his career spanning about 31 years.

He, meanwhile, is also known for making controversial remarks on the public platforms. He came under fire for blatantly objectifying Anushka Shetty during the audio release of Size Zero. He had compared her to “a hot jalebi who everyone likes to eat.” He also drew flak recently, when he spoke of Jandhyala’s alcohol problems on Chiranjeevi’s TV game show Meelo Eevaru Koteeswarudu.

Taking exception to his comments, Annapurna, wife of late filmmaker Jandhyala, slammed the popular comedian for his comments. After she expressed outrage, saying her husband did not have a drinking problem, his comments were reportedly removed from the online version of the show. Brahmanandam also reportedly issued an apology to her later.

