This is the title of Balakrishna’s next faction film

While Balakrishna’s next film with Padayappa fame K S Ravi Kumar is on the cards, the latest news is that the faction flick is likely to have one of the two titles that are floating around. Reports suggest that the filmmakers are planning to title the film as Jaya Simha or Reddy Garu.

The news came after Balakrishna’s next film Rythu with Krishna Vamsi took a back seat and the actor gave a nod to Ravi Kumar for this film. The film is said to be based on faction and politics with all commercial elements. Currently, the team is working on the screenplay for the film.

Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will be rendering scores for the film. It is also said that the film might repeat the Satakarni combination of Shriya Saran and the actor. While popular writer M Rathnam is penning dialogues for the project, C Kalyan would be bankrolling the film that would start rolling soon. However, an official confirmation is awaited in this regard.

With blockbuster films like Rajinikanth’s Padayappa and Mutthu and Chiranjeevi’s Sneham Kosam and Kamal Haasan’s Dasavatharam, Ravikumar has worked with top stars and delivered hits in both Kollywood and Tollywood. But this is for the first time Balakrishna is teaming up with the director.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with two other projects. While Balakrishna has signed Rythu, the actor also made a grand announcement that he would be making a biopic on his father and legendary actor NTR.

