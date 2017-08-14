Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s 25th film launched

The 25th film of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled Mahesh 25, was launched on Monday. The film will be produced by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateshwara Creations and C Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi

Films. Mahesh 25 will be helmed by director Vamsi Paidipally with music by Devi Sri Prasad. There are also rumours that Pooja Hegde might play the heroine.

“The beginning of a memorable journey. We will be producing #Mahesh25 along with @VyjayanthiFilms. #Mahesh25Begins,” said a tweet from Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

“A super talented team of @thisisdsp #PSVinodh and other technicians come together to make #Mahesh25 a memorable experience,” they also tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Superstar is awaiting the release of his 23rd movie Spyder. The bilingual directed by A R Murugadoss marks Mahesh’s debut in Kollywood. The movie has actor-director SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist in the movie with Rakul Preet, Bharath and RJ Balaji in key roles. Music for the movie has been composed by Harris Jayaraj. The teaser of Spyder was recently launched to coincide with Mahesh’s 42nd birthday. The movie is likely to hit the screens on September 27, around the pooja holidays.

The beginning of a memorable journey. We will be producing #Mahesh25 along with @VyjayanthiFilms. #Mahesh25Begins pic.twitter.com/MFeMOwrlLO — S V C (@SVC_official) August 14, 2017

A super talented team of @thisisdsp #PSVinodh and other technicians come together to make #Mahesh25 a memorable experience. #Mahesh25Begins pic.twitter.com/6oNxApiB6l — S V C (@SVC_official) August 14, 2017

After Spyder, Mahesh will star in Bharat Are Nenu which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. According to media reports, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will play the female lead. This will be the actress’ Tollywood debut.

Mahesh and Siva had earlier worked together on their 2015 Telugu blockbuster ‘Srimanthudu’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd