Telugu producer’s son found dead, suicide suspected

The dead body of Bhargav Reddy, son of late Telugu film producer S Gopal Reddy of Bhargava Arts, was discovered at a Pambali beach in Vakadu on Tuesday morning. A resident of Chennai, he has been managing a hatchery in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district since 2008.

On Monday, he went to Vakadu to settle salary due to his staff at the hatchery. He later took his dog out for the walk and didn’t return, said media reports.

The staff launched a search party as they grew anxious about Bhargav’s whereabouts. On Tuesday morning, they found his body at a beach.

It is widely speculated that it is a case of accidental drowning. Media reports suggest he went into the sea to wash his dog and got caught up in the waves. On the other hand, the suicide angle is also not ruled out.

The victim’s dog is still missing.

Actor Vishal, who is said to be a cousin of Bhargav, put out a tweet hinting that Bhargav may have killed himself. “Bhargav. I wish you didn’t end your life. No way. I lost my own brother. I will never get over this guilt. I am lost in between all this chaos. I take to Twitter to say I miss you man. I would have sorted your issues. I cry and I message(sic),” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Bhargav.i wish u didn’t end your http://t.co/YD4je0JFfH way.i lost my own brother.i will Neva get over this guilt.i am http://t.co/gXNAjsHFQO btw all this chaos. I take to Twitter to say I miss u man.why the hell.i wud hav sorted out your issues too.i cry as I msg — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 8, 2018

The police have booked a case of suspicious death and an investigation is on.

Bhargav’s mortal remains are in Nellore as his only sister living in Geneva is yet to arrive in India, said reports.

