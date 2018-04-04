Telugu film producers back Tamil counterparts, no Telugu films in Tamil Nadu from Sunday

The screening of the latest Telugu hit Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha will be stopped from Sunday. The screening of the latest Telugu hit Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha will be stopped from Sunday.

In the wake of a first-of-its-kind strike, theatres in Tamil Nadu have not had any new Tamil releases for over a month. After a brief shutdown (excluding Chennai), theatres re-opened to air content from other states and languages. However, that might be an issue as well as Telugu Film Producers’ Council have now announced their support to the Tamil Film Producer Council. In an announcement, the Telugu film body has said that screenings of Telugu films in Tamil Nadu will be stopped from Sunday. This includes the latest Telugu hit Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha, which has found quite a lot of takers in Tamil Nadu.

Rangasthalam broke records in Chennai, earning Rs 25 lakh on Day 1 and becoming the highest opening a Telugu film has garnered. Several other Telugu films such as Kirrak Party, Awe, MLA found several screens in the city. With Telugu producers also halting content flow, theatre owners are bound to be severely strapped for content.

With the TFPC on a strike from March 1, Kollywood has reached a point of absolute standstill. With no production or post-production work happening, the strike has touched people of various rungs. Footfalls are at an all-time low at theatres. However, the TFPC has called it a revamp period that would benefit the industry in the long run. Raising the flag against Virtual Print Fee charges charged by the Digital Service Providers, Online ticketing charges charged by theatre owners amid others, the TFPC has said that the strike will end only when their demands are met. Taking the issues to the state government, I&B Minister Kadambur Raja has assured that a separate body will be created if there is a need.

An official announcement from the Telugu film industry is awaited.

