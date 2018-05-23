Telugu director KS Ravindra booked in a hit-and-run case

Telugu director KS Ravindra has been booked in a hit-and-run case. Telugu director KS Ravindra has been booked in a hit-and-run case.

Telugu director KS Ravindra has been booked in a hit-and-run case by the Hyderabad police. The filmmaker allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his car into another on May 20 near Jubilee Hills. A complaint against him was filed by one Harmender Singh, who has also accused Ravindra of misbehaving with him after the accident.

Ravindra was reportedly heading back to home after Tollywood star Jr NTR’s birthday celebrations.

In a Facebook post, Singh had shared the details of the incident. He said Ravindra was rash driving a red Volvo and hit the left side of his car, which was also occupied by Singh’s parents. After an ensuing argument, Ravindra drove off from the accident spot. “…I have also raised a formal FIR at Jubliee Hills Police station, Its a shame on such a big celebrity who has actually done a big mistake and instead of apologising has ran away(sic),” Singh wrote. He has shared the pictures showing the dent in his car allegedly caused by Ravindra.

The Jubilee Hills police have confirmed that a case has been filed against the director and an investigation is on to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

According to reports, the police are trying to find the whereabouts of Ravindra, who has gone incommunicado.

Ravindra, who is popularly known as Bobby in the industry circle, is a commercial filmmaker. Last year he delivered a hit Jai Lava Kusa, which had Jr NTR playing a triplet. He has directed films like Pawan Kalyan’s Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Ravi Teja’s Power.

Ravindra is also a popular screenwriter. He has films such as Prabhas’ Mr Perfect, Venketesh’s Bodyguard among others to his credit.

