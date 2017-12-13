Telugu comedian Vijay Sai suicide: Case against wife, two others registered

Hyderabad police on Tuesday registered a case against Vijay Sai’s wife and two others on basis of a selfie video taken by the comedian. Hyderabad police on Tuesday registered a case against Vijay Sai’s wife and two others on basis of a selfie video taken by the comedian.

Hyderabad police on Tuesday registered a case against Tollywood comedian Vijay Sai’s wife and two others on basis of a selfie video taken by him on his mobile phone before ending his life. It is learned that Vijay accused his wife Vanitha, director Sashidhar and his friend-cum-advocate Srinivas in the video of pressurising him for money.

Speaking about the video, Jubilee Hills station house officer (SHO), K. Srinivas, said, “He (Vijay Sai) recorded a selfie video before committing suicide. In the video, he said his wife Vanitha, Sashidhar and advocate Srinu was harassing him continuously and the advocate was demanding three crores to settle the divorce dispute between the duo.”

He further said that a case has been registered under the Section 306 of the Indian Penal Court against all three members. According to reports, the selfie video had been sent for forensic examination.

Sai allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Yusufguda in Hyderabad on December 11. The 38-year-old actor was found hanging in the bedroom of his apartment by his family members. Initial reports suggested that Vijay was under a lot of stress due to personal and financial problems.

He was living separately from his wife since 2015 and has also not been receiving any good film offers for some time. Sai made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2001 and has acted in several hit films like Bommarillu, Ammayilu Abbayilu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App