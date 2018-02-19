Telugu comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao dies at 61

Gundu Hanumatha Rao passed away due to health ailments. Gundu Hanumatha Rao passed away due to health ailments.

Well-known Telugu comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao passed at the wee hours of Monday in Hyderabad. The actor was 61 years. He was suffering from kidney related ailments and had been undergoing treatment for the same. Hanumantha Rao has acted in more than 400 films and has received multiple Nandi awards as well. His role in television serials like Amrutham won him incredible acclaim and fame. Hanumantha Rao was born in Vijaywada on October 10, 1956. Starting early in the theatre scene, his first role was in a stage-play, ‘Ravana Brahma’. He got his silver screen break with the iconic 1987 film Aaha Na Pellanta, where he played a man who was hard of hearing. He was also popular for his combination with another veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam.

The state government and actor Chiranjeevi had come forth to help Hanumantha with his medical expenses when he was going through a financial crisis. Tollywood and the Movie Artistes Association have expressed condolences at his untimely death. Condolences have also started pouring in on social media, remembering the comedian.

“Gundu Hanumanthrao gaaru is no more .. his Role in Amrutham was one of my fav .. RIP sir,” Nani tweeted. “Very sad to hear that Gundu Hanumantharao Garu is no more…May his soul Rest in Peace,” actor Shrikanth Meka wrote.

Some of Gundu Hanumantha Rao’s notable films are Pellaniki Premalekha Priyuraliki Subhalekha, Rajendradu Gajendradu, Mayaloodu, Jodi No.1, Nenu Seetamahalakshmi, Kedi No.1, Apparao Driving School, Kalyanam, Original, Neramu Siksha, High School, Kothoka Vintha, Colors, Panchamukhi, Sri Sai Sankalpam, Mano Balam.

