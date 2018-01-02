Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu blessed with baby boy, requests fans not to share fake pictures

Vishnu Manchu is worried about the fake pictures of his newborn. Vishnu Manchu is worried about the fake pictures of his newborn.

The new year began on a happy note for Vishnu Manchu as the Telugu actor and his wife Viranica Reddy were blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening.

Amid all the celebrations, Vishnu is also worried about the fake pictures of his newborn that were doing the rounds on the internet. He has issued a statement requesting his well-wishers to stop spreading the false pictures of his son.

“What you see going viral is not real. I will soon share the picture of the baby with you all,” said Vishnu.

In 2008, Vishnu got married to Viranica, niece of the late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. In 2011, the couple was blessed with twins Ariaana and Viviana.

Ahead of the due date, Vishnu wrote this on his Twitter page, “Most of them are saying that I should be blessed with a baby boy to get an heir. I already have two heirs, Ariaana & Viviana. So the next one (Boy or Girl), will be the third heir. It doesn’t need to be only a boy to take the family legacy forward.”

On the career front, he has some interesting films in the pipeline. His upcoming film Gayatri is getting ready to hit the screens worldwide on February 9. He will be seen alongside his actor father Dr Mohan Babu, who is playing a double role in the romantic flick. Sriya Sharan, Brahmanandam and Anasuya Bharadwaj are playing important roles.

Vishnu is also busy with Voter and Achari America Yatra, which will hit the screens this year itself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd