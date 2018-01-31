Telugu actor Samrat Reddy arrested for theft

Telugu actor Gus Krishna Reddy alias Samrat Reddy allegedly broke into his wife’s house, damaged the CCTV camera and stole valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. Telugu actor Gus Krishna Reddy alias Samrat Reddy allegedly broke into his wife’s house, damaged the CCTV camera and stole valuables worth Rs 2 lakh.

Telugu actor Gus Krishna Reddy alias Samrat Reddy was arrested by Madhapur police on Tuesday after his wife filed a theft case against him. The actor allegedly broke into his wife’s house, damaged the CCTV camera and stole valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. Notably, the actor was earlier booked for dowry harassment and domestic violence in 2017. According to a report in Times of India, the couple have been separated after Samrat’s insistence on receiving dowry. Samrat and Haritha married each other in 2015. The report also states that Samrat was booked under Section 448 (Punishment for house trespass), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of IPC.

“Harshitha was staying at Samrat’s flat based on the agreement they had after they got estranged. On January 13, when she went on a vacation, he and his sister came to the flat and took away CCTV cameras and other valuables…the case was booked at Madhapur police station on January 25, a day after the court granted Samrat anticipatory bail in the dowry harassment case,” Madhapur Inspector R Kalinga Rao was quoted as saying according to media reports.

He was last seen on screen in Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, which starred Raj Tarun as the male lead. Samrat’s most popular role was in Panchakshari where he played the role of Anushka Shetty’s husband. Samrat’s bail plea will be heard on Wednesday.

