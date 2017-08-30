Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s wedding called off: Reports

Nikhil Siddhartha’s wedding called off Nikhil Siddhartha’s wedding called off

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha was expected to enter wedlock in October this year. The latest reports, however, suggest that his wedding was called off due to some horoscope mismatch with his prospective bride.

Nikhil was scheduled to get engaged to Tejaswini, daughter of businessman Anjaneyulu Yadav, on August 24. However, the ceremony did not take place as the families mutually decided to drop the wedding plans. And an official statement on the same is expected to be made soon.

Nikhil, who is currently just focusing on his acting career, had said he will marry any girl of his parents’ choice. Tejaswini is also said to be Nikhil’s relative and they both were expected to tie the knot on October 1.

It’s also worth noting that Tollywood’s most-awaited wedding between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also set to take place in the first week of October.

Nikhil is basking in the back-to-back success of his films at the box office. His last year’s fantasy-thriller Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada was a big hit and he continued his success streak this year with crime thriller Keshava.

Nikhil is currently part of the official remake of Kannada film Kirik Party. The film, set in the engineering college backdrop, is helmed by debutant director Sharan Koppishetty. The film is bankrolled by AK Entertainments. Director Chandoo Mondeti will write the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kannada super hit film Kirik Party stars Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. The campus-based film, which successfully ran for 150 days in theaters, reportedly collected Rs 50 crore at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd