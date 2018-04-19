Taxiwaala teaser: This Vijay Deverakonda starrer promises to be a blast

Vijay Deverakonda looks like he has just stepped out of an absurdist comedy film. Vijay Deverakonda looks like he has just stepped out of an absurdist comedy film.

The Taxiwaala teaser is fun. We start off with a still sequence, move through seemingly unrelated visuals to a classroom. Here we see a professor tell a class that a man killed his family trying ‘this’, and ‘this’ looks like a video game console. After a few psychedelic images, we get the firebrand Vijay Deverakonda. And, he looks like he has just stepped out of an absurdist comedy film. If the one-minute teaser hints at so many genres, it would fun to see how the final film would turn out to be.

The crew seems to know this as well! The voiceover is as quirky as the teaser itself, welcoming us to the ‘folk film’ they have with ‘great dance performances, wonderful actors, and actresses’. (A special shout-out to the team for having subtitles, non-Telugu cinephiles extend their gratitude). It is tough to not be intrigued by the mixture the team seems to have cooked up. Sleek shots, funky music, and some stylised editing — Taxiwaala might just be an interesting ride this summer. And if we are made to have as much as fun Vijay Deverakonda had shooting for this, the makers have a winner on their hands.

Tweeting out the teaser, no wonder Vijay calls it the third part of his new-age cinema. “After #Pellichoopulu and #ArjunReddy comes My Part 3 of the New Age Cinema – New Directors! New Concepts! New Starcasts! And big guns GA2 and UV.” he wrote.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Priyanka Jawalkar, Malavika Nair, Ravi Verma, Sijju Menon and Kalyani among others. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Taxiwaala is presented by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures.

