Taxiwaala first look: Vijay Deverakonda seems to be at his stylish and rebellious best

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda’s middle name could easily be ‘badass’. The Arjun Reddy star who shot to fame playing the dysfunctional alcoholic surgeon is back with another character that spills swag. In the first look of his upcoming film Taxiwaala, we get to see an ecstatic Vijay in a classic Contessa. If the thirty second video is anything to go by, the Pellichoopulu actor has a fun and quirky ride for us in the pipeline. Vijay was at his unapologetic self in introducing the character. “I am BACK! Revealing the Two Beasts! The Machine and it’s Driver,” he tweeted. Another highlight, apart from the good-looking actor and his machine, is Jakes Bejoy’s peppy music.

Two new posters were also unveiled with Vijay in a casual and cool avatar. “My prescription for all your worries and stress this year. Have a good dosage of VIJAY DEVERAKONDA as Siva in #Taxiwaala,” he tweeted. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Priyanka Jawalkar, Malavika Nair and Ravi Verma, Sijju Menon and Kalyani among others. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Taxiwaala is presented by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures.

My prescription for all your worries and stress this year. Have a good dosage of VIJAY DEVERAKONDA as Siva in #Taxiwaala #May18 pic.twitter.com/7zHrNiXYlY — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 24, 2018

The actor recently made news for announcing his Tamil debut film. Titled NOTA, the political drama will be made both in Tamil and Telugu. The first posters were laced with attitude — with Vijay flashing the finger in them. Helmed by Anand Shankar, NOTA is said to be a political drama. The film also has Mehreen Pirzada and Sathyaraj, with music composed by Vikram Vedha fame Sam CS.

