Tamannaah to star in Tamil remake of Tollywood blockbuster Pellichoopulu

Tamil actor Tamannaah Bhatia (file photo) Tamil actor Tamannaah Bhatia (file photo)

After back-to-back projects in 2016, actor Tamannaah Bhatia announced that she has signed up for Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster, Pellichoopulu. Sources revealed that the project will be produced by stellar Tamil director Gautham Menon and will be directed by Rajathanthiram and Enai Noki Paayum Thota fame Senthil Veeraswamy.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Though the male lead has not yet been confirmed, Tamannaah has been brought on board to reprise the role of Chitra played by Ritu Varma in the Telugu version. Vijay Deverakond played as the male lead in Pellichoopulu. However, more details about the cast and dates of the film are awaited.

Telugu romantic comedy Pellichoopulu crossed 100 days of run in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the USA. Made on a meagre budget of Rs 1 crore, it had an entirely new cast and director too. And that’s not all, the sleeper hit has not only impressed the critics but also made six times its production cost, from its profits on the USA screens alone. The film collected an estimated Rs 12 crore till date.

Pellichoopulu was also the debut film of Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam.

Meanwhile, actor Tamannaah had a weak show in 2016 with just one blockbuster hit Oopiri, Thoza in Tamil. Her other two releases Kaththi Sandai and Devi turned out to be a box office failures. The actor is, however, optimistic about 2017 as her film Baahubali sequel is releasing in April and now with a superhit story of Pellichooulu in her kitty, Tamannaah might have a successful year ahead.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd