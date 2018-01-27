Tamannaah: Royalty always intrigued me

Tamannaah will be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen set to release in March 2018. Tamannaah will be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen set to release in March 2018.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen as a South Indian royal in a campaign, says royalty is something that always intrigued her. The actress has been roped in by South Indian textile brand Pothys. For its campaign shoot, she will be essaying a South Indian royal.

Drawing inspiration from the founder of Bengaluru, Kempe Gowda’s lineage, fashion designer Nishka Lulla has put together Tamannaah’s look. “The only time I was essayed aristocracy in the creative format was in Baahubali. This time around it’s for a commercial ad shoot and I’m very impressed with the way Nishka has curated my entire ensemble,” Tamannaah said in a statement.

“Royalty is something that always intrigued me to a great extent. I’ve always wanted to be part of a period drama and playing gentry is such a mastered form of the fine arts,” she added.

Lulla took two months to design the entire look.

“I did a lot of research on South Indian royalty and the whole look is inspired by royalty. I have draped two silk saris together in red and peach and emerald green and hot pink and have used a lot of heavy gold jewellery,” said the designer.

Tamannaah will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Queen. The film has been simultaneously shot in four different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is produced under the banner Mediente Films. Queen’s Telugu remake is due in March 2018.

