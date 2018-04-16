Tamannaah Bhatia officially a part of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Tamannaah Bhatia shared that it is a great honour for her to be sharing the screen space with two of her favourite actors — Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Tamannaah Bhatia shared that it is a great honour for her to be sharing the screen space with two of her favourite actors — Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan.

We had earlier shared that Tamannaah Bhatia is in talks to essay an important role in multi-lingual film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. While the film’s shoot with Megastar Chiranjeevi is already on, the new addition of Tamannaah as a part of the film is now confirmed.

Tamannaah Bhatia will essay a pivotal role in the ambitious Telugu project, which also has a cameo by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on the late Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is credited to be one of the first freedom fighters in India. He rebelled against the British authorities in 1846. Reddy led the first revolt in India against the British occupation, 10 years earlier than the First War of Independence of 1857.

Tamannaah, who has been working round the clock on the Telugu remake of Queen, said in a statement: “It’s a great honour to be sharing the screen space with two of my favourite actors — Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi will be seen in the same frame in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi will be seen in the same frame in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

“Biopics have always been a priority for me and since the film revolves around a freedom fighter. It’s a matter of national pride to contribute to this project. I will be undertaking a lot of research for my role as there is very less material available online and I want to keep this as real as possible,” she added.

While Nayanthara is playing the female lead, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu among others have already been brought on board.

Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja is bankrolling the mega-budget film under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. Director Surender Reddy is helming the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer. He has many hits to his credit including Dhruva, Race Gurram and Kick.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is said to be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd