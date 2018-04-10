Tamannaah Bhatia joins Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in Queen Telugu remake, Queen Once Again. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in Queen Telugu remake, Queen Once Again.

The shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is going on in full swing. Reports on Tuesday suggested that the filmmakers have roped in actor Tamannaah to essay an important role in the film, set in the backdrop of British-ruled India.

Tamannaah Bhatia, reportedly, did not hesitate while giving her consent to be part of the star cast, which is already overflowing with talent.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shot for his portions on a grand set built for the project in Hyderabad. The veteran actor even shared a few working stills from the sets, giving the fans an idea about the scale of the project.

Amitabh is playing a cameo in the biopic on the life of Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

While Nayanthara is playing the female lead, Sudeep, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu among others have already been brought on board.

The filmmakers have also assembled a solid technical crew, including cinematographer R Rathnavelu. Composer AR Rahman was roped in for the music. However, he later opted out citing date issues. The filmmakers are yet to officially confirm the music director for the project.

Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja is bankrolling the mega-budget film under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. Director Surender Reddy is helming the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer. He has many hits to his credit including Dhruva, Race Gurram and Kick.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

