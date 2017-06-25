Tamannaah and Sundeep Kishan’s untitled film directed by Kunal Kohli wrapped up. See photos

Kunal Kohli’s debut Telugu film will have Tamannaah and Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role. Kunal Kohli’s debut Telugu film will have Tamannaah and Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role.

Tamannaah is currently working on director Kunal Kohli’s debut Telugu film opposite Sundeep Kishan, and was in London for the shoot of the same. The shooting for the film, which kickstarted in May was wrapped up recently. Kunal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “@tamannaahspeaks @sundeep.kishan last day of london sched & I miss you guys and the whole unit already #shootdiaries #london.”

He has also kept us updated about what the team is up to in London through his Instagram post, and we have to say that this rom-com looks interesting already. When the film had initially been announced, Kunal had taken to Twitter to announce the beginning of his shoot too. He had said, “Shoot Started today in London! A Telugu rom-com. Tamannaah. Sundeep Kishan. Produced by Sachiin Joshi and Akshai Puri. Director Kunal Kohli.”

Kunal Kohli has helmed films such as Hum Tum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Fanaa, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Teri Meri Kahaani in Bollywood. Now he is looking to spread some magic in Tollywood too.

Tamannaah’s film opposite Silambarasan in Tamil titled Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan is currently running in theatres. The actor plays the role of a girl who falls in love with a 60-year-man, popularly known as Ashwin Thatha. She is currently busy with multiple projects including this untitled Kunal Kohli movie. She will be seen next in Sketch opposite Chiyaan Vikram. Tamannaah has signed the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu film Pelli Choopulu to be produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment.

