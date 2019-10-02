Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy movie release: Highlights

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy producer Ram Charan's heartwarming note

On the eve of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's release, producer Ram Charan said in a statement, "It has been an unbelievable journey for me. Working with some of the best talents across the country and watching my father’s biggest dream come to life with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will surely be an experience I will cherish for life. As the release inches closer, I have mixed emotions. I am sad this journey has ended because this film made us all a family. But then I am elated too because you all will finally get to watch the film that we have put our heart and soul into. I feel a mix of nervousness and excitement that comes before the release of every film. Along with all that, I feel thankful. To the fans, to the media, to the distributors and exhibitors and to the entire team for their support without which reaching here would not have been easy. I feel a sense of satisfaction as well because I know we have done our best and left nothing out to make this the film is it today. And for that, I only have gratitude for my cast and crew. And I want to thank them all! Director Surender Reddy, who made it possible to turn a dream into reality. The Paruchuri Brothers, who have been a massive force behind making this happen with their constant belief over the years that this story was meant to be created for my father. Ratnavelu, who made this the visual extravaganza that it is. Amit Trivedi for giving us music that is one of the best I’ve ever been associated with. Sal Madhav Burra, who used his words to tell the story. Julius Packiam for his brilliant score. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu for his beautiful lyrics. And to everyone else who was a part of the film in even the smallest way. Thank you! We have been blessed by the best talent in the country – Amitabh Bachchan sir as Gosayi Venkanna, Jagapathi Babu garu as Veera Reddy, Kichcha Sudeep as Avuku Raja, Nayanthara as Siddamma, Vijay Sethupathi as Raja Paandi, and Tamannaah as Lakshmi, Ravi Kishan ji, Anushka and lastly my baby sister Niharika who added her spirit and enthusiasm to the film – and it was a dream cast to be associated with. Our job is done and we are left only with the responsibility of giving the film to you now. I can’t wait for you all to see it and experience what we all created together."