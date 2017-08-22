Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy first look: Chiranjeevi’s next promises a visual treat, watch video

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy first look is out Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy first look is out

The motion poster and title of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film was unveiled on Tuesday to mark the birthday celebration of the Megastar, who turned 62. The poster was unveiled at a big event organised by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan Teja in Hyderabad. The period film has been titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on the life of a freedom fighter.

The motion poster shows a rebel army led by Narasimha Reddy’s lay siege to a fort occupied by British forces. And it promises to be a visual treat for the audience. The film also has a solid star cast, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Nayanthara, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu are also in the cast of the mega-budget film, which is bankrolled by Ram Charan’s home production banner Konidela Production Company.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is also on board, and renowned cinematographer Ravi Varman will be handling the camera for the period-drama, which will be helmed by Surender Reddy.

Surender Reddy last year delivered a super hit movie called Dhruva, a remake of Tamil hit Thani Oruvan. The sleekly made cop-thriller had Ram Charan in the titular role.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the second film that is being bankrolled by Ram Charan. He made his debut as a producer with Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi after a gap of 10 years.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He is considered to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

The film was launched earlier this month and the filmmakers have plans to release it worldwide in summer 2018.

