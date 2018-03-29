Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan does look test for Chiranjeevi film

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently went to Hyderabad to join the sets of upcoming multilingual period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has Megastar Chiranjeevi playing the titular role. Amitabh has tweeted a picture from the look tests he did for the big budget movie. In Telugu, Big B praised his co-star, expressing his happiness about getting to share screen space with Chiranjeevi.

In a blog that was posted last night, Amitabh has discussed his health condition, suggesting that he is always in pain. “… and there are times when Mr Brain Nerve, beats Usain in his Bolt to the end of the tape .. causing the condition that I find myself in to be extensive and long … but fear not .. soon there is decision to look again in the ‘tunnel’ and derive what could be another revolutionary vision for the care of the miserable .. !!.. or else .. most of it needs to be left to the Almighty , who needs to be looked upon with greater grace and submissive servility .. a prayer thus,” he wrote on his blog.

T 2757 -సూపర్ స్టార్ చిరంజీవి అదే ఫ్రేమ్ లో ఒక గౌరవం ఉండాలి pic.twitter.com/E2R2xKnm2C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2018

Talking about his look in the picture, he also revealed his distaste for wearing beard and wig at his work. “.. as may be noticed .. the beard and the hair and the head, all in unison to make my working life a running hell , is back .. despite the swear of ‘never wanting to work in a film which required me to be of beard and wig’ ..”

“..the trials and tribulations of professional necessity .. .. though I must say .. this one gives promise of a permanent base in the Himalayas ..,” he quipped.

Amitabh will be playing a cameo in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that boasts of an all-star cast. Actos Nayanthara, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu are also in the cast of the film, which is bankrolled by Ram Charan’s home production banner Konidela Production Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He is considered to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd