SS Rajamouli unhappy with Ram Charan’s Magadheera inflated box office record

Director SS Rajamouli has been one of the most celebrated filmmakers down south ever since he made his debut with 2001 film, Student No.1. Now, he has become a household name in India, following the humongous success of his Baahubali franchise. Besides his knowledge and storytelling skills in the filmmaking, he is also highly regarded for his integrity.

In a recent interview, Rajamouli talked about the sad trend of inflating box office records of the leading hero films in the Telugu film industry. He also talked about his differences with producer Allu Aravind that prompted him to skip the 100 days function of blockbuster film, Magadheera. “My film Simhadri ran for 100 days in a good number of theatres and we were all very happy. But, the filmmakers did not stop at that. They claimed that it ran for 175 days for publicity. I was irritated by that,” recalled Rajamouli on Open Heart with RK show.

He said that while making Magadheera he shared his thoughts with Aravind about how he feel about inflating box office records. Both the filmmakers decided not to follow suit and stick only to the facts. Magadheera went on to become one of the top-grossing films in 2009 and genuinely ran for 50 days in theatres.

“I told Aravind that let us not do the same thing with Magadheera. And he also agreed. I wanted to put a full stop to this trend. Magadheera became a big hit of the industry. When I was feeling so happy about the success, they started publicising that it ran 100 days in so many numbers of theatres. I confronted Aravind about it and he said he didn’t want to do it but because of the pressure from the fans, he had no other choice. I could understand his situation but at the same time, I didn’t want to endorse all those wrong calculations,” Rajamouli said revealing the actual reason as to why he skipped the celebration function of Magadheera.

Later, he went on to direct several other movies, all became blockbusters at the box office. His previous two outings, Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, have set a new benchmark for the Indian film industry.

Not just in the Telugu film industry, circulating inflated box office numbers to protect the market value of the leading actors is also rampant in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. Earlier, several popular distributors and exhibitors in Tamil Nadu had lashed out at the producers for faking the box office success of their films.

