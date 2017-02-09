SS Rajamouli to release Baahubali mobile game

Director of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli and popular game designer Mark Skaggs are seen discussing the Baahubali mobile game, which is expected to be released soon. Director of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli and popular game designer Mark Skaggs are seen discussing the Baahubali mobile game, which is expected to be released soon.

The climax of Baahubali: The beginning has left everyone wondering – why did Kattapa kill king Amarendra Baahubali? It has been almost two years since the film released and Baahubali: The Conclusion, is slated for release on April 28. While fans are eagerly waiting for the biggest reveal of the year, team Baahubali has kept itself in the limelight with Comic-Con appearances and book releases.

They introduced movie merchandise and kept their fans hooked to ‘Brand Baahubali’ through the Comic Con appearances in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. While it was expected that the team would be launching a book, the plot itself was surprising. The book titled Rise of Sivagami is penned by author Anand Neelakantan and is the first part of a trilogy, which is set before the time of King Amarendra Baahubali. It was launched by director SS Rajamouli and actor Rana Daggubati at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The addition to the magical world of Baahubali appears to be a mobile game! The official Facebook page of Baahubali posted photographs of a meeting between SS Rajamouli and Mark Skaggs from Moonfrog Labs. The post reads, “Mark Skaggs (from Moonfrog Labs), creator of FarmVille and Lord of the Rings games (among others) discussing the creation of Baahubali mobile game with SS Rajamouli. Exciting stuff! More on this soon…”

The soon to be released sequel stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles and be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

