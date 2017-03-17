SS Rajamouli overjoyed as Baahubali 2 trailer garners 50 million views in 24 hours

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 takes the internet by storm. The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 takes the internet by storm.

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, is creating records of epic proportions on various levels. To say the trailer of the film, despite being leaked online just hours before its official release, has taken the internet by the storm is an understatement. The trailer was released in four languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, to a rousing reception from the fans on the internet.

All the versions of the trailer have amassed a combined 50 million views on YouTube and Facebook in 24 hours of its release. The record speaks for itself even as it indicates the amount of interest the film has managed to generate among the moviegoers worldwide.

Buoyed by the response from the fans for the trailer, Rajamouli posted a series of tweets thanking everyone for their support. “50 Million cumulative views of our trailer, across all languages, on YT & FB. The most viewed Indian movie trailer in 24hours. This is not Considering the trailer went viral on whatsapp before we released..(sic) THANK YOU is small a word..,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“I can’t express the appreciation I’ve for our friends, fans, well wishers and media for treating Baahubali as their own. Thank you (sic),” he added. “.@ssk1122 (Showing Business) supervised & Vamsi Atluri from Arka edited the trailer,capturing d essence of the film perfectly. Gr8 job guys.”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting the Hindi version of the film, termed the response for the Baahubali trailer as “historic.” “Truly the biggest trailer ever! 50 million views! (sic),” he tweeted. “HISTORIC!!!! The craze of #Baahubali2trailer.”

Baahubali 2 trailer has received rave reviews from fans, media and celebrities. The 2.20-minutes long trailer was officially unveiled in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday morning. The online release of the trailer was scheduled to happen at 5 pm. However, the trailer of the Tamil version leaked on Facebook allegedly due to a bug, forcing the makers of release all versions of the trailer.

Baahubali 2 will hit the screens on April 28 and will have its premiere in the UK as part of the UK-India Year of Culture events.

