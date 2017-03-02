SS Rajamouli on winning Nandi Awards: Happy that Eega was recognised by state govt

Rajamouli won Best Director and Best Screenplay Writer awards for Eega Rajamouli won Best Director and Best Screenplay Writer awards for Eega

With nine Nandi Awards for his film Eega, it was like an Oscar moment for director SS Rajamouli who waited for this news even after winning two National Awards for the film in 2013.

The erstwhile Andhra Pradesh’s Nandi Awards of 2012 and 2013 were announced on Wednesday evening and Rajamouli was happy about Eega sweeping through the event with nine awards. The Baahubali creator congratulated everyone from his cast and crew who emerged winners, along with celebrating his own wins in the Best Director and Best Screenplay Writer categories.

Also read | Nandi Awards 2012 and 2013: Rajamouli, Ilayaraja, Samantha and Prabhas emerge winners

“Sai (producer) garu’s belief in Eega was a huge boost to us while filming. So Happy on receiving Nandi, post the National Award in the regional film category. Imagine acting with an imaginary fly, It’s tough. But Kiccha Sudeep performed it with such finesse! Congratulations on the Nandi Award. The eye of Eega, KK Senthil Kumar very happy that one of your finest works got recognised. Congratulations on the Nandi Award. Congratulations Makuta VFX on winning the Nandi for best visual effects. Thank you for all the effort you put into Eega. Congratulations to Peddanna, Editor Kotagiri garu, Audiographer Kadiyala Devi Krishna garu on receiving the Nandi for Eega. Congrats to my Eega Actor Nani & Bindu Samantha Ruth Prabhu on receiving the Nandi as part of the best feature film & Best actors for YVM. Eega is very special to each one of us who worked on it. Very happy to see it recognised by our state government & committee. Thank you[sic],” Rajamouli said in a Facebook post.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Though the lead actors in the film Nani and Samantha didn’t win Nandi for Eega but they were adjudged the Best Actors Male and Female for their blockbuster film Yeto Vellipoindi Manasu (YMV).

Popular music composer M M Keeravani won Best Music Director for rendering scores for Eega. Kannada actor Sudeep, who played the antagonist in the film, also bagged an award for Best Villain. From the technical department, Senthil Kumar and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao won awards for Best Cinematographer and Best Editor for the film respectively.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd