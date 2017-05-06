SS Rajamouli’s next to be with DVV Danayya, Baahubali 3 on the cards too

After Baabubali 2, SS Rajamouli to direct a social drama After Baabubali 2, SS Rajamouli to direct a social drama

Following the humongous success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, all eyes are on director SS Rajamouli’s next directorial outing. The producers are reportedly vying for an opportunity to team up with the director after Baahubali 2 emerged as India’s biggest film till date, crossing Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Rajamouli, however, has agreed to do a film for producer DVV Danayya next. The film is said to be a social drama even as the filmmakers are yet to zero down on the lead actor. “With Baahubali becoming a worldwide hit, the producers are simply following Rajamouli, no questions asked about the script and the genre,” a source was quoted as saying in Deccan Chronicle, which has also reported about Rajamouli’s said project with Danayya. After this project, Rajamouli is expected to do a film with producer KL Narayana.

Read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 8: SS Rajamouli film collects Rs 925 crore

Earlier, speculations were rife that Rajamouli will start working on his ambitious project Mahabharata after the release of Baahubali 2. However, the director rubbished all rumours saying that the film was not happening anytime soon. “Making Mahabharata is my ambition. But, it will take at least 10 years for me to gain the experience and technology that will allow me to bring my vision of that story on the big screen,” he had said.

Rajamouli is currently in London, where he had gone for the screening of his latest magnum opus Baahubali 2 at British Film Institute. Talking to the media there, the director said that he was open to doing Baahubali 3. “Because we have the market and if we made a film for the market without having a compelling story, that would not be honest filmmaking. But who knows, if my father comes up with a compelling story, like he did before, then there is no stopping, we can always make it,” he said, according to a report in Variety.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd