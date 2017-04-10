SS Rajamouli: More drama in Baahubali sequel

SS Rajamouli: My entire team has been working on this project for five years. It all started with my dad’s (Vijayendra Prasad) narration of individual characters of ‘Baahubali’. SS Rajamouli: My entire team has been working on this project for five years. It all started with my dad’s (Vijayendra Prasad) narration of individual characters of ‘Baahubali’.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says he has lived with the characters of Baahubali for five years and is emotional about them. “My entire team has been working on this project for five years. It all started with my dad’s (Vijayendra Prasad) narration of individual characters of ‘Baahubali’. The electrifying feeling jolted me for more than a month, and every character stayed with me.

“I would cry, laugh and get emotional while thinking about the characters. I wanted the audiences to experience what I had felt when my father first told me the story,” Rajamouli told reporters here on Sunday at the film’s Tamil audio launch. The 42-year-old director also promised that the second part will have more drama between the characters.

“In the first part, we just introduced the characters. We never showed the in-depth drama between them. The second instalment will showcase the emotions and drama on a better scale,” he said. Telugu actor Prabhas, who plays the titular role of Amarendra Baahubali in both the parts, said Rajamouli was the sole reason he signed on the project.

“Rajamouli is the only reason for me to do this project. His vision and passion are the main reasons to dedicate four years of my life. I would even commit seven years to a film for Rajamouli.” Prabhas said there was a lot of physical strain while working on part one but Rajamouli took care of him well in part two and made the action sequences look easy.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia said she would be seen sharing more screen space with Anushka’s character than anyone else in the second part. “Being in ‘Baahubali’ is a significant part of my career. It’s more important than any other award I could ever get. I’m really proud to be associated with this project.” Actress Anushka said ‘Devasena’ is the most beautiful character she has ever played in her career.

“It’s a dream characterisation for any artist. I really enjoyed playing the role of Devasena.” “Baahubali: The Conclusion” is slated to release on April 28 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

