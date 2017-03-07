SS Rajamouli shares Kattappa’s story from Baahubali. Can we expect a film on Kattappa next?

SS Rajamouli will be sharing more excerpts from the novel. SS Rajamouli will be sharing more excerpts from the novel.

SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali: The Beginning’s story, character and plot has stayed with us. In fact, the film’s climax has been bothering the entire country — why did Kattappa killed Baahubali? We are so curious, we are waiting with bated breath for the concluding part, Baahubali 2 aka Baahubali The Conclusion. And now, the director has piqued our curiosity even further as he has posted three chapters from the first part of the Baahubali Novel Trilogy written by Anand Neelakantan, which has made us wonder if the director is planning to make a film from Kattappa’s perspective.

Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and Bhallaladev (Rana Daggubati) got their share of fame as has Kattappa. So, will Rajamouli look at Kattappa next?

More from the world of Entertainment:

However, in an interaction with Maa Channel, the director explained that he would not extend the film. He said the film has gained so much popularity that it will live on forever. But from his end, the film concludes with Baahubali 2. However, the makers plan to keep the characters alive through different mediums like games and books.

Also read | Baahubali 2 secrets revealed: SS Rajamouli shows Baahubali: The Conclusion sets

Sathyaraj, the veteran Tamil actor who plays the character of Kattappa, said he was confident that his character would stand apart in the film but little did he know that it would become so famous that people will be curious to know ‘Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali.’ In a conversation with Film Companion, the actor said, “Everyone in the world is asking me the same thing that why Kattappa killed Baahubali. Interestingly, I don’t even get irritated by that question. I knew the character would become famous but had no idea that it would gain so much popularity across the nation. I feel happy about it.” Baahubali 2 aka Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for April release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd