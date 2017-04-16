SS Rajamouli: I discussed Mahabharata with Aamir Khan and he is very interested

Rajamouli talks about his possible collaboration with Aamir Khan Rajamouli talks about his possible collaboration with Aamir Khan

Director SS Rajamouli is now busy promoting his upcoming epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, across the country. The release of the film will mark the culmination of five years of dedication and hard work of the entire cast and crew. Rajamouli says that he has no clue about what to do next. Rumours were rife that the director, who has made no secret about his fetish for historical films, will be doing a film based on epic Mahabharata. Although he nurtures the ambition of doing this film on a scale never-seen-before, he feels that he is not ready to take up on the project yet.

Recently talking to an entertainment website, Rajamouli revealed that he had discussed the film with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. “Yeah I met Aamir ji once quite sometime back, We spoke about Mahabharata. I know that he’s very much interested in doing the film. But as I said, at present I am not thinking anything beyond Baahubali. Mahabharata is definitely not after this,” he said, according to Bollywoodlife.

Earlier, Aamir has also expressed his interest in playing Krishna, if Mahabharata happens. And recently, even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also said he wants to produce and act in a film based on Mahabharata, which should be at par with Baahubali franchise or even better. Looks like Mahabharata is a dream project for every actor in India.

Earlier, Rajamaouli said, “Making Mahabharata is my ambition. But, it will take at least 10 years for me to gain the experience and technology that will allow me to bring my vision of that story on the big screen.”

While he is not sure about his next film, Rajamouli is determined to first take his long-overdue vacation after the release of Baahubali 2, which hits the screens worldwide on a record number of screens on April 28.

