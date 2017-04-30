SS Rajamouli writes a heartwarming note on Baahubali 2 success: We overcame obstacles because of fans

SS Rajamouli thanks fans for Baahubali 2 success SS Rajamouli thanks fans for Baahubali 2 success

Three days after the release of his magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion, director SS Rajamouli on Sunday thanked his fans for the love and support, which has made his latest film the greatest hit the Indian film industry has ever seen. Rajamouli said that because of the love and support of fans, the filmmakers managed to overcome all the challenges thrown at them before the film’s release.

“Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles. Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us. at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

In the run up to its grand worldwide release, Baahubali 2 faced a series of problems, including an unofficial ban in Karnataka over a controversy. Actor Sathyaraj’s past comments that he made during a water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka threatened the release of the film in Karnataka. As many as 2000 pro-Kannada groups demanded an apology from the actor for his nine-year-old remarks or they won’t allow the release of the film in the state. However, the crisis was averted after Sathyaraj tendered an apology.

In Tamil Nadu, the film faced uncertainty until the last minute due to some financial issues among the main distributors. The morning shows of the film on its release date were also cancelled due to this, leaving the fans furious.

However, like Rajamouli pointed out, it is only natural that a film like Baahubali 2 will have to face some obstacles before tasting its due success. All the hard work and dedication of the Baahubali team paid off as the film debuted at the Indian box office collecting Rs 121 crore net on the first day. The film is all set to gross Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office by the end of its opening weekend. The history is made.

The film was released last Friday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on over 9,000 screens.

