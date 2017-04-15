Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli directorial gears up for mammoth release, to be first Indian film to open in USA, Canada in IMAX

Baahubali 2 set for a grand release in North America Baahubali 2 set for a grand release in North America

As the release date draws closer, the excitement around director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is hitting a fever pitch across the world. The film will have a massive launch in the USA and Canada. It is already set to create history in India as it will hit about 6,500 screens on April 28. The Telugu, Tamil and Hindi versions of the film will be shown on more than 1050 screens in North America, which is a record for an international film.

While in the US the film’s three versions will be released on over 900 screens, it will open in over 150 screens in Canada. “In the USA alone, Baahubali 2 Telugu is releasing in about 400 plus screens in about 300 locations, Tamil is releasing in about 200 plus screens in about 180 locations, Hindi is releasing in about 300 plus screens in about 250 locations,” said Great India Films in a statement, which is releasing the film in North America.

In Canada; Tamil, Telugu, Hindi versions of Baahubali 2 will be released on over 150 screens in about 80 plus locations. It will also be the first film to release in the original IMAX format in these markets. “The film will be released in this format in about 40 to 45 major locations in each territory,” said the distributing company.

With just two weeks left for its grand release, the filmmakers have been promoting the film across the country. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will be releasing the film in North India. The star cast, Prabhas and Anushka, on Saturday kick-started the promotions in Telugu states, which is the main fan base for the Baahubali franchise.

Baahubali 2 is the most-awaited film of the year starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj among others in the lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd