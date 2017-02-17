Srikanth’s next film Ra Ra a horror comedy, Chiranjeevi launches first look

Chiranjeevi launches first look poster of Srikanth horror thriller Ra Ra in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter) Chiranjeevi launches first look poster of Srikanth horror thriller Ra Ra in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter)

Popular Tollywood actor Srikanth Meka is starting his 2017 with horror comedy titled Ra Ra. The film’s first look poster was launched on Friday at Megastar Chiranjeevi’s residence.

A self-proclaimed fan of Chiru, Srikanth has been very close to him and said he wanted the star to launch the poster of Ra Ra at his residence in Hyderabad. Along with the star, the producers and music director of the film were also present at the event.

Srikanth also recalled how his hit films like “Pelli Sandadi” and “Preyasi Raave” that were launched by Chiranjeevi went on to make good box office numbers. He thanked the megastar for launching the motion poster of Ra Ra and said that it’s a new domain he is foraying into.

“This will be variety film and I am doing horror comedy for the first time too. I am bit tensed how the audience would receive it but as it has an element of comedy in it, I believe this will work,” said Srikanth.

After unveiling the motion poster at his residence, Chiranjeevi also wished both Srikanth and the producers. “My brother Srikanth and Sreemitra Chowdhary are coming up with an interesting horror comedy. I liked the trailer and I am now eager to watch the movie. I am more excited when I have learnt that the film has games that would appeal to the children. The play between humans and demons would definitely entertain the audiences,” Chiranjeevi said while wishing the team.

As per the producers, the movie has completed its shooting and is gearing up for the release next month. The movie is directed by Vizi Charish Unit.

Srikanth was last seen in 2016, doing a supporting role in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Sarrainodu. He was also the lead in Terror that released last year. Meanwhile, Srikanth is also making a debut in Mollywood with Mohanlal and Vishal in a film under Unnikrishnan’s direction that was announced last year.

