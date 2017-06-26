Sridevi on rejecting Sivagami’s role in Baahubali: I was hurt by SS Rajamouli’s statement

Sridevi speaks on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali Sridevi speaks on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali

Bollywood actor Sridevi finally spoke on the controversy that has been following her ever since director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning became the biggest box office hit of 2015. She is busy promoting her upcoming film MOM across the country and the question as to why she refused to play Sivagami’s role in the Baahubali franchise always pops up during her media interactions.

In an interview to a Telugu channel, Sridevi shared her feelings in detail over the controversy for the first time. “I could not be part of many films in my career due to various reasons. But I don’t know why only this film is being talked about. Baahubali part 1 and part 2 came out and both became big hits. And I don’t understand why people still talk about it,” she wondered.

“I have avoided talking about it for a long time. But, once and for all, I want to clear the air. There are rumours that I asked about Rs 10 crore for the role, including an entire floor in a hotel and 10 flight tickets etc,” she recalled.

“I have been in the industry for about 50 years and acted in more than 300 films. Do you think I could have accomplished all of this by making such demands?” she asked. “People in the industry would have sent me packing if I was like that. But, when you hear such things about yourself, you really get hurt. I don’t know if the producer wrongly told Rajamouli that I made all these demands or there could have been some miscommunication. I think it is not in good taste to speak on a public platform like this,” she said.

“I never took anything about this matter to the heart. But, I saw a Rajamouli interview and I was shocked and hurt by it. I have heard about Rajamouli, he is a calm and dignified person. I have seen his movie Eega and was very happy to work with him. He is a great technician but the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad,” she said.

Sridevi also vehemently rubbished that the rumours about her high remuneration demands were baseless and said, “My husband is also a producer and he knows the problems of a producer. And he would have also not made such demands,” she added.

Talking about the controversy earlier, Rajamouli had said: “We were lucky that Sridevi rejected the role.” Sridevi was Rajamouli’s first choice to play the powerful role of Sivagami in the Baahubali franchise. However, after she turned down, the role went to Ramya Krishnan and the rest is history. Sridevi has not watched Baahubali yet.

