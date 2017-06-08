Sridevi breaks silence on rejecting Sivagami role in Baahubali: ‘What’s the point in talking about it’

Ramya Krishnan was not the first choice for Baahubali’s Sivagami Ramya Krishnan was not the first choice for Baahubali’s Sivagami

Bollywood actor Sridevi has been making headlines after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion became a smash hit at the worldwide box office. It is because she was the first actor who was offered the iconic Sivagami role in the film. She rather chose another queen’s role in a Tamil period drama, Puli, that turned out to be a box office disaster. After she declined to sign on the dotted lines, the role went to Ramya Krishnan and the rest is history.

Following the tremendous success of Baahubali 2, everyone including controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wondered as to why she rejected such an important role? The media reports suggested that Sridevi turned down the part because the filmmakers were not ready to meet her demands of a high remuneration.

Sridevi has avoided addressing this question for a long time. However, recently, during the promotion of her upcoming film MOM, she broke her silence on the question. When she was probed as to why she turned down the film, she said, “Another actor played that role and both versions of the films were released and became a hit. Now, what’s the point in talking about it?” she asked. Well, maybe she has a point. Baahubali became the biggest ever film franchise for Indian cinema and we loved all the performances of the actors in the film. Now that all the stars have moved on and started working on their other projects, it is time to put this question behind.

Baahubali released in April this year shattering all box office records set by previous blockbusters in India and is still going strong in its 6th week. The film is fast racing towards Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office even as it is yet to release in China.

