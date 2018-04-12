After Abhiram Daggubati, Sri Reddy claims writer Kona Venkat sexually exploited her

Earlier, Sri Reddy had accused several big names of asking sexual favours in return for film opportunities. Earlier, Sri Reddy had accused several big names of asking sexual favours in return for film opportunities.

Actor Sri Reddy who has been protesting against casting couch in the Telugu film industry upped her ante recently when she started directly accusing celebrities of inappropriate behaviour. In an interview to a Telugu channel, the actor had claimed that Abhiram Daggubati, brother of Rana Daggubati and son of producer Suresh Babu, had sexually exploited her. Private pictures of the duo were also leaked.

Now, the actor has accused veteran writer Kona Venkat of sexually exploiting her. Sri Reddy has released screenshots of messages from her alleged conversations with Kona Venkat. Reacting to the allegations, Kona Venkat has threatened legal action and police intervention. “I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail 🙏 legal action follows!!,” he tweeted.

He further added that it is done to gain cheap publicity. “It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity… I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it,” he tweeted.

See Kona Venkat’s post on Sri Reddy’s allegation of sexually exploiting her:

I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail 🙏 legal action follows!! — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 11, 2018

It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity… I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it. — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 11, 2018

Earlier, Sri Reddy had accused several big names of asking sexual favours in return for film opportunities. She claimed that even after ‘adjusting’, she was still not offered roles. She had stripped down in front of the Movie Artistes’ Association as a form of protest for not providing her membership. After the protest, the MAA decided to ban Sri Reddy and refused to give her membership. They claimed that Sri Reddy had not filled her forms properly while she claimed that it was because of her protests against casting couch.

