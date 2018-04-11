Rana Daggubati’s brother used me, claims Sri Reddy; leaks pictures

Sri Reddy claimed that she was sexually used by Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati, who is the younger brother of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Sri Reddy claimed that she was sexually used by Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram Daggubati, who is the younger brother of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati.

Actor Sri Reddy, who earlier protested against casting couch by stripping down, claimed that she was sexually used by Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram. Notably, Abhiram is the younger brother of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only,” she said in an interview with News 18. A few private pictures of Abhiram and Sri Reddy were also leaked.

Earlier, Sri Reddy had accused several big names for asking sexual favours in return for film opportunities. She claimed that even after ‘adjusting’, she was still not offered roles. While she had alleged that several big names were involved, this is the first time pictures were leaked.

During the interview, Sri Reddy said, “This is Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram and I haven’t revealed his name anywhere so far. Abhiram! Don’t you feel ashamed? You know how you behaved in the studio. Everyone asked for proof, so here is the proof. See this photo, which clearly shows him kissing my face. Now start a rally. Let all Dalit and women associations come forward, fight and give me justice. Because of men like this, many lives are being ruined.”

See Sri Reddy’s tweet on her leaked pictures with Rana Daggubati’ brother Abhiram Daggubati here:

Whoever leaked these, wait for my turn for #SriReddyLeaks Coming Soon.. I won’t forgive you people this time !!!!!!! #SriReddy #SriLeaks pic.twitter.com/W8C0ZsJnly — Sri Reddy (@srireddyleaks) April 11, 2018

After her protest on Saturday, the Movie Artistes’ Association MAA decided to ban Sri Reddy and refused to give her membership. They claimed that Sri Reddy had not filled her forms properly while she claimed that it was because of her protests against casting couch.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd