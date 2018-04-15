Sri Reddy is as great as Ashoka the Great, says Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma has come forward in support of Sri Reddy. Ram Gopal Varma has come forward in support of Sri Reddy.

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Saturday in support of actor Sri Reddy, who has cast a cloud on Tollywood by alleging rampant practice of the casting couch by many powerful men in the industry.

“Those condemning @MsSriReddy on how she can project herself as a social activist now when in her past she did such deeds and language she used, are not realising that a change of heart is what made even the tyrant king Ashoka great (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

RGV’s comments have come a day after Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan criticized Sri Reddy and her methods to draw attention to her problems. Pawan opined that Sri Reddy should have taken the legal route to seek justice for herself, instead of creating sensationalism through the media.

“Ashoka the king killed many people and then he had a change of heart and became a saviour of lakhs of people and that is why I think @MsSriReddy is as Great as Ashoka the Great,” tweeted the Company director.

“Men are now too scared to face the honesty of @MsSriReddy and all the women who are speaking against her are just jealous of her. Real truthful and sincere women will only follow Sri Stree Shakti,” he added.

It may be noted that RGV is first high-profile member of the Telugu film fraternity to express solidarity with the protest of Sri Reddy, which has remained in the spotlight for over a month now.

In an interview earlier, he had revealed that he is aware of some filmmakers, who seek sexual favours from struggling female actors for a film role.

On the career front, RGV is awaiting the release of his next Telugu film Officer, which has Nagarjuna in the lead role. The film will open in cinemas on May 25.

