Sri Reddy hits out at Pawan Kalyan, gets trolled by fans

Actor Sri Reddy who has been making national headlines with her protest against the casting couch scenario in Tollywood, recently lashed out at Mega Star Pawan Kalyan for his comments about her campaign. At a recent media interaction, in response to a question, Pawan Kalyan had said that Sri Reddy should go to the courts to get justice and not to television channels. “It is of no use if she keeps talking on the television channels instead of fighting her case in courts. Media can only deliver a message. Only the government wings can give her justice,” he had said.

According to an article in TOI, Sri Reddy took to social media to express her disappointment with Pawan Kalyan on not ‘addressing the real issue.’ This reaction spurred several memes about Sri Reddy from Pawan Kalyan fans.

Infuriated, she has asked Pawan Kalyan to rein in his fans or to expect legal action. The social media abuse intensified after Sri Reddy had lashed out at the star. “You, Pawan Kalyan, who is thrice-married and has no respect for women, how dare you give us suggestions on what to do… I once called you anna (brother), but I take that back today. From now on, no woman will call you ‘anna’.” In an emotional response, the actor had also allegedly used inappropriate language.

She later apologised saying that the constant trolling and rape threats from fans of Pawan Kalyan had pushed her to the extreme. She further added that the apology was only to Pawan Kalyan’s mother and not anyone else.

In the wake of this controversy, Pawan Kalyan’s brother producer Nagababu addressed the media on Wednesday. Saying that it is not fair to talk about someone’s personal life, Nagababu said that the family will not be silent. “I had narrated the incident to my mom, but she told me ‘its fine’ and to handle it the right way as Sri Reddy is a woman as well. It is not fair to talk about someone’s personal life. We have asked our fans to be silent as well.”

He has further said that while casting couch is a serious issue, the way to get justice would be to file a complaint. “Government has created a system to fight the sexual exploitation of women. If anyone files a complaint, the person will be arrested immediately and put behind bars. If you are not going to file a case, that is your lack of understanding,” he was quoted as saying. He has further asked the media to not sensationalise their programs by talking about the personal lives of stars.

