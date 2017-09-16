Spyder star Mahesh Babu: Only great directors can make bilingual films

Mahesh Babu talks about Spyder Mahesh Babu talks about Spyder

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu exuded confidence about the blockbuster success of his forthcoming film Spyder while speaking at the pre-release event in Hyderabad on Friday. He said he believed no one has ever shot a bilingual film as good as Spyder team.

“It is not a joke to make a bilingual film. As far as I know, nobody as properly did it before like us. We used to shoot a scene in Tamil with multiple takes and shoot the same scene in Telugu doing as many takes as required and then shoot the close-up shots multiple times. It was like making the same film twice,” he said recalling the amount of hard work the team had to put in for this film.

He also added it takes a director with a lot of experience to maintain the energy on the sets. “Only a great director can do that. Thank you, sir AR Murugadoss for maintaining the energy on the sets for one and half years,” he said.

“I met him during shooting Pokiri. And he hasn’t changed a bit. His greatness as a director has only improved. Today he’s a pan-India director and I will cherish working with him. Thank you for giving me Spyder,” Mahesh told Murugadoss.

He also told the producers Tagore Madhu and Tirupati Prasad that they worked really hard for this film for over one year and it was up to them now to take the film to the audience and make it a blockbuster.

“When I agree to do a film, I give my life to it. And I consider my directors as gods. That’s why, I managed to do films like Pokiri, Athadu, Srimanthudu. I’m here because of such films and I also managed to gain fans like you, who don’t watch my films if you don’t like. No other hero as such group of fans. And I want you to be like that as I will strive to make good films,” he told from the stage to his fans.

Spyder, an espionage thriller, stars Rakul Preet and SJ Suryah in lead roles. The film will hit the screens worldwide on September 27 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd