Spyder song Boom Boom Boom teaser: Mahesh Babu looks stunningly stylish in the sneak peek. See video

Mahesh Babu’s Spyder directed by AR Murugadoss is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film’s first look has already impressed fans who can’t wait to see their favourite star on the silver screen as it has been almost 2 years since his last film. The teaser of the song “Boom Boom Boom” was released on Sunday, and within minutes it has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we only get a glimpse of the star in his stylish avatar and the background music that plays sounds like an electrifying entry score for the star. AR Murugadoss has collaborated with Harris Jayaraj for films such as Ghajini starring Suriya. The album ended up being one of the most popular ones of 2005. So, there is a lot of expectation surrounding this album too. The full song from the film will be released on August 2 at 6pm. Fans can’t wait to hear the song after this teaser.

Spyder will be Mahesh Babu’s first Tamil film. Rakul Preet Singh will share screen space with the Telugu superstar. He plays the role of a spy in the film. Other than this, the details about the movie are kept under wraps.

Spyder was initially supposed to release in June. However, the director apparently felt that the movie needed more time for post-production. Hence now, it is expected to hit the screens on September 27. In the meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has started work on his next film in which he plays the role of a Chief Minister.

