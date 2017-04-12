Spyder first look: Mahesh Babu film promises to be a thrilling AR Murugadoss adventure

Mahesh Babu film directed by AR Murugadoss has been titled Spyder. Mahesh Babu film directed by AR Murugadoss has been titled Spyder.

Mahesh 23, the 23rd movie of Telugu star Mahesh Babu has kept fans waiting for the longest time. The movie, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, has been titled Spyder and stars Rakul Preet in the lead role. The filmmakers have released its motion poster which seems to be worth all the wait. Though this is not the first time we will see the Pokkiri star in the role of a government official, but this is surely the first film he will play the role of a spy. AR Murugadoss, who excels in the thriller genre, especially after the hit film Thupakki starring Vijay, seems to be in his element. The movie also stars SJ Surya and Bharath in pivotal roles.

See | AR Murugadoss released the motion poster on Twitter

This will be Mahesh Babu’s debut film in the Tamil film industry too. It will also release in Malayalam at the same time. Many reports suggest that this could be the biggest film in Mahesh Babu’s career in terms of opening. Mahesh, who is expected to play the role of an intelligence officer in the film looks quite sharp, holding his gun in clothes that look super-cash.

Also read | Mahesh 23: Mahesh Babu film’s first look to be out tomorrow, say filmmakers

Other than his role, much has not been revealed about this project. It is also unclear if the Tamil film will also be titled Spyder, as the filmmakers have to consider the tax exemption clause. Rumours are rife that the Tamil title could have something to do with Lord Shiva, and if reports are to be believed Sambhavami could be the title. The film was initially expected to release in July 2017, however, there has been no confirmation about the same so far.

