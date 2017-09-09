SJ Suryah to reprise Arvind Swamy’s role in Bogan Telugu remake

S.J Suryah will play the antagonist in Telugu remake of Bogan S.J Suryah will play the antagonist in Telugu remake of Bogan

Actor-director SJ Suryah is on a roll. He is part of the some of the biggest films that are gearing up for the release this year. The latest buzz has suggested that he has also been roped in to play the main antagonist in the Telugu remake of Bogan.

SJ Suryah will be reprising the role which was played by Arvind Swamy in the original Tamil film. The filmmakers started searching for the actors to play the villain after Arvind turned down the offer to be part of the Telugu remake. According to the sources, Arvind told the filmmakers that he was not interested in doing another remake after last year’s Dhruva.

Dhruva was the remake of 2015’s super hit Tamil film, Thani Oruvan.

Suryah, who is really getting good at playing negative roles, seems to be the right choice to replace Arvind.

Suryah has also played a key role in Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal and he is the main antagonist in the Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s Spyder. He is also awaiting the release of director Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai and Ashwin Saravanan’s Iravakaalam.

The Telugu remake of Bogan will have Ravi Teja in the lead role, while Catherine Tresa will play the female lead. It will be helmed by Lakshman, who had also directed the original Tamil version.

The pre-production work of the film is currently in the process. And it is expected to go on the floors in November in Hyderabad. And the filmmakers have planned to wrap up the shooting in three months.

