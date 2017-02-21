Shruti Haasan’s vacation with boyfriend Michael Corsale over, returns to Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu sets

Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan from Katamarayudu

Shruti Haasan’s love life has been in the spotlight of late. We told you how she is dating British actor Michael Corsale and the two were seen heading for a romantic vacation a few days ago. The two reportedly headed to Rishikesh as Shruti was seen posting images from there for the last few days. However, it seems, time for fun is over and the actor was seen back on Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu sets in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Earlier, she was shooting for a Hindi film in Kashmir.

“Hello Hyderabad !! Back for the shoot of Katamarayudu and looking forward to some super duper work today!” she posted on Twitter. Reports suggest that Katamarayudu is on the last leg of the shoot with just a couple of songs to be filmed for which the actor is back.

Pawan Kalyan was also back from his five-day US tour a week back to finish with his part. Katamarayudu is all geared up for a release for Telugu New Year Ugadi in March this year.

Katamarayudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The movie will feature Pawan Kalyan as a faction leader. Actor Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite him in the film. The duo was last seen in Bobby’s Gabbar Singh that was a blockbuster hit.

The film reportedly also made a huge pre-release business and the overseas rights of the film were clinched for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore. The film also created a lot of buzz as the teaser of the film broke records and had over 5 million views in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the actor is already working on two other projects full throttle. He had booked a slot for another Tamil remake. He will be seen playing Ajith’s role in the Vedalam remake under R T Neason’s direction. The film’s shooting will take place later this year. He also signed up another project with popular director Trivikram Srinivas. While the actor is busy with three projects, he is also teaming up with Trivikram to jointly produce a film featuring popular actor Nithiin.

