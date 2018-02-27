Shriya Saran will marry her Russian boyfriend in March: Reports

Shriya Saran is all set to marry her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March. Shriya Saran is all set to marry her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March.

Just days ago, reports which suggested that actor Shriya Saran was all set to marry her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March was rubbished by the former’s family. Shriya’s mother said she was only shopping as she was preparing to attend two different weddings in Rajasthan that will be held in March. The actor’s mother said this must have caused the rumors about Shriya’s impending wedding.

However, it seems the denial doesn’t hold water. According to a Mumbai-based tabloid, Shriya is busy preparing for a destination wedding in Udaipur. She will enter the wedlock with Koscheev in a traditional Hindu wedding that will be held for three days, said reports.

“My life is filled with interesting stories. Let’s talk about my professional life. My private life is not for sale. I am an actor. I’m here to talk about my films,” Shriya reacted sharply when asked to confirm the wedding news, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Shriya was last seen in Telugu film Gayatri, which was a comeback of Dr Mohan Babu. Mohan had played a double role in the film. And Shriya played the romantic interest of Vishnu, who essayed a younger version of Mohan’s character.

Shriya also has Naragasooran opposite Aravind Swamy and Tadka with Nana Patekar. Directed by Prakash Raj, Tadka is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N’ Pepper. Apart from these, the actor also has the Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.

