Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor starts second schedule of Prabhas starrer, celebrates Christmas with team

Shraddha Kapoor has started her second schedule for Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor has started her second schedule for Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor is all smiles as she is back on the sets of Saaho. The actor has started the second schedule of the film, which marks her debut in Tollywood. In fact, Shraddha celebrated Christmas with Saaho team. Earlier, when the actor shot for the first schedule in the town, she would keep posting how Saaho team is pampering her with south Indian delicacies.

This is for the first time when the actor would be sharing the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas. Recently, in an interview, Prabhas had said that Shraddha’s role in Saaho is very important.

“I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character,” Prabhas told PTI.

Prabhas, who is currently in Los Angeles, will be joining her around January 5 for a month-long schedule. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, who would be playing an anti-hero.

Check Shraddha’s post:

(Picture credit: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram stories) (Picture credit: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram stories)

A UV Creations production, Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. Directed by Sujeeth, the project is being filmed at striking locations in India and abroad.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd